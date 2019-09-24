Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VETS) Trading 0% Higher

Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VETS)’s stock price traded up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.95 and last traded at $29.95, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average is $28.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VETS) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 83.46% of Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.