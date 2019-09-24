Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OXFD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OXFD opened at $16.33 on Friday. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $19.19. The company has a market cap of $438.15 million, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Oxford Immunotec Global had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 208.48%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $59,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $138,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the first quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 32.5% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 490,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 120,329 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 79.1% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 227,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 100,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

