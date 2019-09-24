Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Cut to C$15.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s previous close.

OR has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Monday. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$13.25 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Osisko gold royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.14.

Shares of TSE OR traded down C$0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,033. Osisko gold royalties has a 12 month low of C$9.27 and a 12 month high of C$17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -15.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.99.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$131.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$97.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Roosen sold 54,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.41, for a total transaction of C$897,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 444,469 shares in the company, valued at C$7,293,736.29. Also, Senior Officer Bryan A. Coates sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.73, for a total transaction of C$209,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,515,773.75. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,903,920.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

