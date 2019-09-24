Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Cut to C$15.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s previous close.
OR has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Monday. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$13.25 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Osisko gold royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.14.
Shares of TSE OR traded down C$0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,033. Osisko gold royalties has a 12 month low of C$9.27 and a 12 month high of C$17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -15.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.99.
In related news, Director Sean Roosen sold 54,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.41, for a total transaction of C$897,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 444,469 shares in the company, valued at C$7,293,736.29. Also, Senior Officer Bryan A. Coates sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.73, for a total transaction of C$209,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,515,773.75. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,903,920.
Osisko gold royalties Company Profile
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.
