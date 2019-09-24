Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) Trading Down 5%

Orex Minerals Inc. (CVE:REX)’s share price fell 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 9,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 71,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 million and a P/E ratio of -4.75.

Orex Minerals Company Profile (CVE:REX)

Orex Minerals Inc acquires and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; Sandra Escobar silver-gold project located to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and Jumping Josephine gold project located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern British Columbia.

