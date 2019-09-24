Opus Hits Market Cap of $244,491.00 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 56.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded 129.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Opus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Opus has a total market capitalization of $244,491.00 and approximately $97.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00200127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.58 or 0.01152669 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00018705 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00089345 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus’ launch date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

