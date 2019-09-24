OmiseGO (OMG) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $48.37 Million

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. OmiseGO has a market capitalization of $137.24 million and approximately $48.37 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OmiseGO token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00010319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, IDAX and Bitbns.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007423 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000296 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000525 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Liqui, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Ethfinex, Braziliex, COSS, IDCM, IDEX, ChaoEX, ABCC, Huobi, AirSwap, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, BitMart, TOPBTC, Zebpay, Tokenomy, CoinExchange, Bit-Z, Coinnest, DigiFinex, BitBay, Ovis, Exmo, Mercatox, OTCBTC, CoinTiger, Tidex, Bitbns, Bithumb, BigONE, Koinex, ZB.COM, Vebitcoin, Upbit, DragonEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinrail, Crex24, GOPAX, Coinone, C2CX, Neraex, BitForex, Bancor Network, CoinEx, FCoin, Independent Reserve, Hotbit, TDAX, IDAX, Iquant, OKEx, BX Thailand, Livecoin, DDEX, Poloniex, HitBTC, Kucoin, B2BX, Gate.io, Fatbtc, CoinBene, Binance and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

