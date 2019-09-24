Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.80 Million

Brokerages expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to post $28.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.70 million and the lowest is $24.90 million. Omeros reported sales of $4.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 524.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year sales of $111.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.90 million to $122.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $158.60 million, with estimates ranging from $102.50 million to $214.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Omeros’s revenue for the quarter was up 1476.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

OMER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 target price on shares of Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Omeros currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 16,167.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 71,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMER traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 147,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.90. Omeros has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.44.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

