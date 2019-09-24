NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,007,136 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 598,304 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.05% of NXP Semiconductors worth $1,660,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 55.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.95. The stock had a trading volume of 992,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $112.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.12.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 23.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 25.25%.

In other news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $453,755.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,738.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $983,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 24,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,377.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,765 shares of company stock worth $1,919,522 in the last three months.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

