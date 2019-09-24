Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $36.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Northrim BanCorp an industry rank of 226 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of NRIM traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $41.20. 27,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,642. The firm has a market cap of $272.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Northrim BanCorp has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $43.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.80.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $25.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRIM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

