NIX Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, NIX has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001233 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $32.15, $10.39 and $33.94. NIX has a market cap of $5.18 million and approximately $84,731.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,735.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $201.33 or 0.02070144 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.98 or 0.03002249 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00686817 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.97 or 0.00709217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00059613 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00457678 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009070 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $32.15, $7.50, $18.94, $10.39, $50.98, $20.33, $13.77, $5.60, $24.43, $24.68 and $33.94. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.