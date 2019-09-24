Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) is Windacre Partnership LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 15.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,992,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674,500 shares during the period. Nielsen accounts for 21.9% of Windacre Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Windacre Partnership LLC owned 0.06% of Nielsen worth $451,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nielsen by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,754,000 after buying an additional 162,003 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Nielsen by 7.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nielsen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 50,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Nielsen by 14.2% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nielsen by 4.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NLSN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup set a $28.00 target price on shares of Nielsen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Shares of NLSN stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.07. The company had a trading volume of 181,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,849. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.58. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Nielsen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

