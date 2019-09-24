NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered NIC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson lowered NIC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating on shares of NIC in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NIC from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.25.

NASDAQ EGOV opened at $20.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. NIC has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $23.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. NIC had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 15.10%. NIC’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIC will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. NIC’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other NIC news, Director William M. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $209,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in NIC by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 125,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in NIC by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 71,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIC by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NIC by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NIC by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

