NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.9% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $475,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 341,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,866,000 after acquiring an additional 67,988 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,301,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.57, for a total transaction of $1,027,279.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $3,067,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,576 shares of company stock valued at $24,536,914. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $227.36. The stock had a trading volume of 873,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,087. The firm has a market cap of $108.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $164.25 and a fifty-two week high of $226.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.35 and a 200-day moving average of $203.93.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.77.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.