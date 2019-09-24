Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Down 6.1%

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) shares dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $101.79 and last traded at $102.02, approximately 759,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 535,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.70.

NXST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens set a $150.00 target price on Nexstar Media Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.58.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $649.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth $54,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $80,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $116,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 125.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

