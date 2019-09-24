Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Down 6.1%

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) shares dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $101.79 and last traded at $102.02, approximately 759,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 535,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.70.
NXST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens set a $150.00 target price on Nexstar Media Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.58.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth $54,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $80,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $116,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 125.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nexstar Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXST)
Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.
