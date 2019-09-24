New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 11,996,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 5,328,768 shares.The stock last traded at $3.28 and had previously closed at $2.79.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBEV. BidaskClub lowered New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered New Age Beverages from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on New Age Beverages in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.43 million. New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 396.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Age Beverages Corp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Age Beverages news, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $262,750. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBEV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in New Age Beverages by 279.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,746,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Age Beverages by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 928,126 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in New Age Beverages during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,724,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in New Age Beverages by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 362,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in New Age Beverages during the 1st quarter valued at $1,173,000. 22.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Age Beverages Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

