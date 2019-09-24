Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Trading Down 5.1% on Insider Selling

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s share price fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $18.53 and last traded at $18.91, 2,184,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 2,061,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

Specifically, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $864,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lutz Lingnau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $346,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,037 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NKTR. Cfra set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $75.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.15.

The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.89.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 97.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,057.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,343,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,544,000 after buying an additional 21,326,731 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $33,330,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,005,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,953,000 after purchasing an additional 856,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,264,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,969,000 after purchasing an additional 749,644 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,950,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

