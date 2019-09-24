Nektan (LON:NKTN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.27

Nektan PLC (LON:NKTN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.27 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 1944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

The company has a market cap of $6.63 million and a P/E ratio of -0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.17.

About Nektan (LON:NKTN)

Nektan plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides B2B gaming solutions and services in Gibraltar, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, and internationally. The company provides Evolve, a white label casino technology platform that manages the casino operator experience, including back-office operations.

