Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wynnefield Capital Inc.

Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,288,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,056 shares during the period. Nature’s Sunshine Products comprises approximately 10.9% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned approximately 11.86% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $21,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NATR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 4.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 18.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 14.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 871 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,541. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $183.37 million, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NATR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia; Central and Eastern Europe; and NSP China. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

