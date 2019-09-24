National Securities Lowers Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) to Neutral

National Securities cut shares of Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AQB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquabounty Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered Aquabounty Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on Aquabounty Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Aquabounty Technologies alerts:

Aquabounty Technologies stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. Aquabounty Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Aquabounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.82% and a negative net margin of 7,510.69%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aquabounty Technologies will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aquabounty Technologies by 589.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 420,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 359,574 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Aquabounty Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,060,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aquabounty Technologies by 110.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 317,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 166,991 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Aquabounty Technologies by 97.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 317,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 157,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Aquabounty Technologies by 13.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 335,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 40,506 shares during the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aquabounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Aquabounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquabounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.