National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.00

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Express Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

