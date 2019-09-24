National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.38

National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 20606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

NABZY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered National Australia Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

