National Access Cannabis (OTCMKTS:NACNF) Trading Up 1.4%

National Access Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:NACNF) shot up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 84,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.49.

National Access Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NACNF)

National Access Cannabis Corp., through its subsidiary National Access Canada Corporation, owns and operates medical clinics in Canada. The company provides cannabinoid educational services; and medical cannabis treatments for patients through a network of physicians and health professionals. As of April 18, 2019, it operated 25 cannabis retail stores, which sells and distributes cannabis related products under the META and NewLeaf brands in Alberta and Manitoba.

