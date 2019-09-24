Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CTO Jonathan Sheena Sells 500 Shares

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 500 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $16,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 242,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,964.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,033 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $30,473.50.

On Friday, August 9th, Jonathan Sheena sold 250,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $7,842,500.00.

NTRA stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 518,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,458. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69. Natera Inc has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. Natera had a negative net margin of 46.78% and a negative return on equity of 273.92%. The firm had revenue of $74.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera Inc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Natera from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Natera by 575.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Natera by 827.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

