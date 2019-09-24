Nasdacoin (NSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $239,379.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0631 or 0.00000731 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000483 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000142 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded 216.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 20,616,706 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

