Narrative One Day Volume Reaches $43.00 (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, Narrative has traded 37% lower against the dollar. One Narrative token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, BiteBTC, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. Narrative has a market cap of $75,400.00 and $43.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Narrative alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00186947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $85.28 or 0.00976602 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00020611 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00085672 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Narrative Token Profile

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,563,989 tokens. Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org . Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Narrative

Narrative can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, LATOKEN, BiteBTC and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Narrative should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Narrative using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Narrative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Narrative and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.