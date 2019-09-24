Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nanometrics is a leading provider of advanced, high-performance process control metrology and inspection systems used primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, such as data storage components and discrete including high-brightness LEDs and power management components. It’s automated and integrated metrology systems measure critical dimensions, device structures, overlay registration, topography and various thin film properties, including film thickness as well as optical, electrical and material properties. The company’s process control solutions are deployed throughout the fabrication process, from front-end-of-line substrate manufacturing, to high-volume production of semiconductors and other devices, to advanced wafer-scale packaging applications. Nanometrics’ systems enable advanced process control for device manufacturers, providing improved device yield at reduced manufacturing cycle time, supporting the accelerated product life cycles in the semiconductor market. “

NANO has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Nanometrics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Nanometrics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Nanometrics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Nanometrics in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:NANO opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Nanometrics has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $790.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Nanometrics had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $67.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nanometrics will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 47,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,681,429.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 257,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,014,004.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,000. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nanometrics by 12.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,175,000 after purchasing an additional 450,356 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nanometrics by 15.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nanometrics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Nanometrics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 787,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Nanometrics by 23.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 88,186 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

