MVL Hits Market Capitalization of $2.33 Million (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. MVL has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and $158,400.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MVL has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MVL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including IDCM, UEX, Cashierest and Cryptology.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MVL alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00038612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $453.73 or 0.05238293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, IDEX, Cryptology, Cashierest, CoinBene and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.