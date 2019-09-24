Morpheus Labs (MITX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $239,335.00

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $239,335.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00198948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.03 or 0.01060595 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00020595 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00086123 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs’ genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, HitBTC and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

