Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD) Plans $0.13 — Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MSD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 35,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,675. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

