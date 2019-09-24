MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Takes $3.46 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPSB. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 93,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 174,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000.

NYSEARCA:SPSB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,763. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.0735 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

