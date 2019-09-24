MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Global Payments by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPN traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.10. 1,528,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,641. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $175.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.11. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.47.

In other Global Payments news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.18, for a total value of $109,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 10,980 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $1,924,464.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,353.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,410 shares of company stock worth $5,673,358 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

