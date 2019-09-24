Metro (TSE:MRU) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.06

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.06 and traded as low as $57.41. Metro shares last traded at $58.03, with a volume of 285,824 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRU shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Metro from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC raised their target price on Metro from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Metro from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Desjardins raised their target price on Metro from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Metro from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$53.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.30 billion. Analysts predict that Metro, Inc. will post 3.1683467 earnings per share for the current year.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

