Metminco (ASX:MNC) Shares Up 25%

Metminco Limited (ASX:MNC)’s share price shot up 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.10 ($0.07) and last traded at A$0.10 ($0.07), 30,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 421,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.08 ($0.06).

The company has a market capitalization of $118.79 million and a P/E ratio of -50.00.

Metminco Company Profile (ASX:MNC)

Metminco Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops mineral prospects in Colombia, Peru, Chile, and Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Quinchia gold project covering an area of 6,043 hectares of granted concessions located in the central west Colombia; Mollacas project that covers an area of 33 square kilometers located in the Region IV, Chile; Vallecillo Project covering an area of 179 square kilometers located to the northeast of Ovalle; and Loica copper-molybdenum porphyry Project that covers an area of 35 square kilometers located to the southeast of Ovalle.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Metminco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metminco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.