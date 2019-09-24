Menhaden PLC (LON:MHN) Insider Acquires £3,638.34 in Stock

Menhaden PLC (LON:MHN) insider Howard Pearce acquired 4,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £3,638.34 ($4,754.14).
LON MHN traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 82 ($1.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,865. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 63.41. Menhaden PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 84.16 ($1.10).
Menhaden Company Profile
