Menhaden PLC (LON:MHN) Insider Acquires £3,638.34 in Stock

Menhaden PLC (LON:MHN) insider Howard Pearce acquired 4,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £3,638.34 ($4,754.14).

LON MHN traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 82 ($1.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,865. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 63.41. Menhaden PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 84.16 ($1.10).

Menhaden Company Profile

The Company's investment objective is to generate long-term Shareholder returns, predominantly in the form of capital growth, by investing in businesses and opportunities, irrespective of their size, location or stage of development, delivering or benefiting from the efficient use of energy and resources.

