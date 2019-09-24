MenaPay (MPAY) Price Reaches $0.0571 on Exchanges

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 16% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $5.19 million and approximately $164,631.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MenaPay has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One MenaPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0571 or 0.00000662 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Dcoin, Hanbitco and ABCC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00189206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.01030086 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00021335 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00086478 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,912,968 tokens. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Hanbitco, Sistemkoin and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

