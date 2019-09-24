Memetic / PepeCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $268,758.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $268,758.00 and $12,015.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.69 or 0.00897742 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003558 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001669 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

