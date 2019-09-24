Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Medtronic has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 41 years. Medtronic has a payout ratio of 42.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Medtronic to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.98. 2,945,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444,369. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $149.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $111.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $401,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,000.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $8,893,530.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,962.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,914 shares of company stock worth $10,315,651 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.15.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.