Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
Medtronic has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 41 years. Medtronic has a payout ratio of 42.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Medtronic to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.
Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.98. 2,945,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444,369. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $149.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $111.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.20.
In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $401,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,000.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $8,893,530.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,962.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,914 shares of company stock worth $10,315,651 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.15.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
