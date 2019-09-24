MCP Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

MCP Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

ASX:MXT traded down A$0.02 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting A$2.05 ($1.45). 1,240,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of A$2.05. MCP Master Income Trust has a 52 week low of A$1.99 ($1.41) and a 52 week high of A$2.11 ($1.50).

MCP Master Income Trust Company Profile

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

