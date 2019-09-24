McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Trading 5.1% Higher

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.86, 3,618,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 2,830,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on McEwen Mining from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on McEwen Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. McEwen Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $671.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.92 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 55.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other McEwen Mining news, Director Richard W. Brissenden sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in McEwen Mining by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,713 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 851.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,017,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 910,279 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,037,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,375,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,157,000 after acquiring an additional 466,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $725,000. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

