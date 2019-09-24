MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 32 years. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a payout ratio of 45.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MCCORMICK & CO /SH to earn $5.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

NYSE:MKC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.84. The stock had a trading volume of 644,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,604. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 1-year low of $119.00 and a 1-year high of $171.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.73. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.16.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.89.

In other news, insider Malcolm Swift sold 27,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total transaction of $4,604,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,470,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nneka Louise Rimmer sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $318,821.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,310.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,272 shares of company stock valued at $7,197,181 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.