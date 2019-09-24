M&C Saatchi Plc (LON:SAA) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.45

M&C Saatchi Plc (LON:SAA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SAA stock traded down GBX 21 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 150 ($1.96). 642,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,593. M&C Saatchi has a fifty-two week low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 405 ($5.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $140.48 million and a P/E ratio of 16.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 238.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 333.43.

Get M&C Saatchi alerts:

In other M&C Saatchi news, insider Maurice N. Saatchi sold 770,947 shares of M&C Saatchi stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.48), for a total value of £2,644,348.21 ($3,455,309.30). Also, insider Mickey Kalifa acquired 27,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £74,999.80 ($98,000.52).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&C Saatchi in a research report on Tuesday.

M&C Saatchi Company Profile

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production, management studio, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

See Also: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for M&C Saatchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&C Saatchi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.