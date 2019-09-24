Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK) Trading Up 0.5%

Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.10 and last traded at $28.10, approximately 1,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 9,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.