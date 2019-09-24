LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $131.02 million, a P/E ratio of 128.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.69. LSI Industries has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $5.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 500.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in LSI Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 933,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in LSI Industries by 68.7% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 114,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 46,426 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LSI Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 14,861 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in LSI Industries during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in LSI Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 20,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

