Loopring (LRC) Market Capitalization Achieves $29.49 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, Loopring has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $29.49 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can now be bought for about $0.0327 or 0.00000377 BTC on exchanges including AirSwap, IDAX, Bitbns and OTCBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011563 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00190723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.42 or 0.00925524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00020048 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00084589 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,375,076,040 tokens and its circulating supply is 902,074,989 tokens. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinExchange, Tokenomy, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Bittrex, Bitbns, Upbit, Bithumb, IDEX, OKEx, Binance, DragonEX, HitBTC, AirSwap, YoBit and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

