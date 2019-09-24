Loom Network Price Reaches $0.0276 on Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, LATOKEN, Hotbit and Tidex. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $26.72 million and approximately $11.19 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loom Network has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00189206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.01030086 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00021335 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00086478 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,485,348 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, LATOKEN, DEx.top, Allbit, Kucoin, Tidex, DragonEX, DDEX, Upbit, Fatbtc, Bittrex, GOPAX, YoBit, Coinbe, CoinExchange, Bitbns, Poloniex, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

