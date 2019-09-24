Loki Trading 42.4% Higher Over Last Week (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. In the last week, Loki has traded up 42.4% against the US dollar. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00003242 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Loki has a total market cap of $13.13 million and approximately $107,448.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,188.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.40 or 0.01962482 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $247.29 or 0.02675380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00699796 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.86 or 0.00690900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011699 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00057753 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00452109 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011127 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 42,927,437 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

