Lobstex (LOBS) Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last week, Lobstex has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $414,257.00 and $133,955.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000276 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00647675 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00021293 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003873 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000419 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000140 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Livenodes (LNO) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000420 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 17,383,637 coins and its circulating supply is 17,383,625 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.