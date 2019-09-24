Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LQDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Shares of LQDT opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $261.13 million, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.07. Liquidity Services has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $9.16.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.17 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liquidity Services will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidity Services news, VP Sam Guzman sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $59,144.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 510.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

