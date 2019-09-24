Libra Credit (LBA) Price Up 13.8% Over Last 7 Days

Libra Credit (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Libra Credit has a market cap of $7.67 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Libra Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Libra Credit has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. One Libra Credit token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Huobi, Bibox and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00199826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.30 or 0.01149684 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00018712 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00089200 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Libra Credit Profile

Libra Credit’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Libra Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,546,065 tokens. The official website for Libra Credit is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Libra Credit is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Libra Credit’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit

Libra Credit Token Trading

Libra Credit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Huobi, Gate.io, Bibox, OKEx, Bilaxy, IDEX, UEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Libra Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Libra Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Libra Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

