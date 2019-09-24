Lamden 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,829.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Lamden token can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, DEx.top and Radar Relay. Lamden has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $7,829.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033739 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000923 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Radar Relay, IDEX, DEx.top and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

